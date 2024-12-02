IRSA Announces Interest Payment on Series XVII Notes

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA is set to pay the third installment of interest on its Series XVII Notes, amounting to USD 626,712.33, effective December 9, 2024. The notes, valued at USD 25 million, carry an annual nominal interest rate of 5%, with this installment covering the period from June 7 to December 7, 2024. Payments will be made in USD to registered noteholders as of December 6, 2024.

