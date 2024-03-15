IRS Warning: This One Tax Mistake Will Cost You — How To Avoid It

Every tax season, the IRS comes out with various warnings and reminders to taxpayers about how to avoid problems with their filings. Usually, this is in response to common mistakes that taxpayers actually make or scams/misinformation being propagated by unscrupulous or erroneous promoters.

For tax year 2023, the IRS is focusing on the reimbursement of general expenses for health and welfare. If you have a health savings account, a flexible spending account or other type of health reimbursement account, this could affect your tax filing. Here’s what you need to know.

Where Does the IRS Stand on the Issue of Medical Expense Reimbursement?

Accounts like HSAs and FSAs are a great way for Americans to get tax-advantaged reimbursement of qualifying medical expenses. HSAs, for example, provide a tax deduction on contributions, tax-free growth and tax-free distributions when used for appropriate expenses. The same is true for FSAs, although the tax benefit on contributions comes from direct salary deductions.

What the IRS is emphasizing for tax year 2023, however, is that not all so-called “medical expenses” qualify for reimbursement. According to IRS commissioner Danny Werfel, “Legitimate medical expenses have an important place in the tax law that allows for reimbursements. But taxpayers should be careful to follow the rules amid some aggressive marketing that suggests personal expenditures on things like food for weight loss qualify for reimbursement when they don’t qualify as medical expenses.”

What Exactly Is the Issue?

Essentially, the IRS is cracking down on personal expenses being reimbursed as qualifying medical expenses. Specifically, the IRS is responding to companies that are erroneously promoting various wellness, exercise and food for weight loss as being “medically necessary and reimbursable expenses,” rather than the personal expenses that they really are. According to a statement from the IRS, merely getting a doctor’s note based on self-reported health information is not enough to convert non-medical expenses into qualified medical expenses.

What Are the Penalties?

If you take a distribution from an HSA and use it for a nonqualifying medical expense, you’ll generally be responsible for ordinary income tax on that distribution, plus a 20% penalty. If you’re 65 or older, you can avoid the penalty, but you’ll still have to pay income tax. For an FSA, you’re not supposed to be allowed to make such a purchase. However, if you do, you’ll be responsible for paying that money back to the account.

What Are Examples of Legitimate, Qualifying Expenses?

There are literally hundreds of qualifying medical expenses for HSA and FSA reimbursement. Here’s a quick overview, broken down by type of expense, along with a list of items specifically not eligible. If there is an asterisk next to the expense, that means that in certain circumstances it may not qualify for reimbursement.

Common Qualifying Expenses

Acupuncture

Ambulance

Artificial limbs

Artificial teeth*

Birth control treatment

Blood sugar test kits for diabetics

Breast pumps and lactation supplies

Chiropractor

Contact lenses and solutions*

COVID-19 diagnostic testing and treatment

Crutches

Dental treatments (including x-rays, cleanings, fillings, sealants, braces and tooth removals*)

Doctor’s office visits and co-pays

Drug prescriptions

Eyeglasses (Rx and reading)*

Fluoride treatments*

Feminine hygiene products

Fertility enhancement (including in-vitro fertilization)

Flu shots

Guide dogs

Hearing aids and batteries

Infertility treatment

Inpatient treatment at a therapeutic center for alcoholism or drug addiction

Insulin

Laboratory fees

Laser eye surgery*

Medical alert bracelet

Medical records charges

Midwife

Occlusal guards to prevent teeth grinding

Orthodontics*

Orthotic Inserts (custom or off the shelf)

Over-the-counter medicines and drugs (see more information below)

Personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and hand sanitizer

Physical therapy

Psychiatric care

Psychoanalysis

Psychologist

Special education expenses that include tutoring for a child with learning disabilities caused by mental impairments (recommended by doctor)

Speech therapy

Stop-smoking programs (including nicotine gum or patches, if prescribed)

Surgery, excluding cosmetic surgery

Vaccines

Vasectomy

Vision exam*

Walker, cane

Wheelchair

Common Qualifying Over-the-Counter Medications

Acid controllers

Acne medicine

Aids for indigestion

Allergy and sinus medicine

Anti-diarrheal medicine

Baby rash ointment

Cold and flu medicine

Eye drops*

Feminine antifungal or anti-itch products

Hemorrhoid treatment

Laxatives or stool softeners

Lice treatments

Motion sickness medicines

Nasal sprays or drops

Ointments for cuts, burns or rashes

Pain relievers, such as aspirin or ibuprofen

Sleep aids

Stomach remedies

Potentially Qualifying Medical Expenses or Services With Letter of Medical Necessity

Weight-loss program only if it is a treatment for a specific disease diagnosed by a physician (e.g., obesity, hypertension, heart disease)

Compression hosiery/socks, anti embolism socks or hose

Massage treatment for specific ailment or diagnosis

CPR classes for adult or child

Improvements or special equipment added to a home or other capital expenditures for a physically handicapped person

Eligible Dependent Care Expenses

Au pair services

Babysitting services

Before- and after-school programs

Custodial or eldercare expenses, in-home or daycare center (not medical care)

Nursery school

Pre-kindergarten

Summer day camp (not educational in nature)

Note: Clothing, food/meals, overnight camp and kindergarten and higher education/tuition expenses for dependents are not eligible.

Common Nonqualifying Expenses

Aromatherapy

Baby bottles and cups

Baby oil

Baby wipes

Breast enhancement

Cosmetics and skin care

Cotton swabs

Dental floss

Deodorants

Hair re-growth supplies and/or services

Health club membership dues

Humidifier

Lotion

Low-calorie foods

Mouthwash

Petroleum jelly

Shampoo and conditioner

Spa salts

