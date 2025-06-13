IRS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (Symbol: IRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.94, changing hands as low as $13.60 per share. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRS's low point in its 52 week range is $7.9246 per share, with $17.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.73.

