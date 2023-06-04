IRS is Targeting Promoters of Abusive Tax Schemes Kiplinger Tax Letter

Getting the right tax advice and tips is vital in the complex tax world we live in. The Kiplinger Tax Letter helps you stay right on the money with the latest news and forecasts, with insight from our highly experienced team ( Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe ). You can only get the full array of advice by subscribing to the Tax Letter, but we will regularly feature snippets from it online, and here is one of those samples…

Government auditors say that the IRS knows of over forty types of promoter-marketed abusive tax schemes. These schemes range from highly complex, multilayer transactions to basic tax dodges. Included in this list are the usual suspects:

The IRS hears of new tax schemes through referrals from its auditors and the public and from tips from other agencies. The agency has done hundreds of probes into promoters of these schemes in 2021 and 2022, which has led to about $120 million in assessed penalties.

Expect those assessed penalty numbers to increase as the IRS’s Office of Promoter Investigations , created in 2021, steps up its game. One can surmise that the IRS will use a portion of its $80 billion in extra funding over the next ten years to root out more promoter shenanigans.

