IRS Is Offering Face-to-Face Tax Help Starting This Saturday

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that many Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) will offer free face-to-face help (without an appointment) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday in February, March, April and May. The first Saturday with special in-person TAC hours happens this Saturday, Feb. 11.

Normally only open on weekdays, the agency is opening dozens of TACs throughout the U.S., the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as part of its efforts to help taxpayers this season. The IRS has confirmed that more than 40 TAC locations will be open Feb. 11 and 58 are scheduled to be open on Mar. 11.

“These Saturday openings are part of the extra steps the IRS is taking to make a difference for taxpayers,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell in a news release. “IRS employees are working hard to help people by making improvements across our operations. These walk-in locations are critical, and funding from the Inflation Reduction Act is allowing us to add more employees across the nation to better assist taxpayers this filing season and beyond. These special Saturday hours will help people get the services they need.”

The special Saturday hours are happening Feb. 11, Mar. 11, Apr. 8 and May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various locations across the country (check state locations for each date here). All services typically offered at an IRS office are available (except for making cash payments), including setting up an online account and getting an Identity Protection PIN.

You may also ask for help resolving a tax problem, a tax bill or an IRS audit. If an IRS employee specializing in these services is not available, you will receive a referral for these services, the IRS says.

Foreign language interpreters will be available and the IRS will schedule appointments for a later date for deaf (or hard of hearing) individuals who need sign language interpreter services.

Make sure you come prepared. The IRS advises all individuals to bring the following information:

Current government-issued photo ID.

Social Security cards and/or ITINs for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable).

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

If you plan to request identity verification services, you must bring two forms of identification and a copy of the tax return filed for the year in question if you filed a return.

IRS staff may also request:

A current mailing address.

Bank account information for payments or refunds via direct deposit.

Tax return preparation is not a typical service provided by IRS TACs and there are other free resources available to help you prepare and file your 2022 tax return.

If you earned $73,000 or less in 2022, you can use IRS Free File, which is available in English and Spanish. Free help is also available at volunteer income tax assistance centers (VITAs) or tax counseling for the elderly location (TCE) sites. The income limit for VITA assistance is $60,000 or less for 2022.

The IRS says that tax return preparation will not be available at every TAC location. Use the IRS.gov webpage or contact your local IRS office for services provided at specific TACs.

Josephine Nesbit contributed to the reporting for this article.

