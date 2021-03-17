IRS Expected to Push Back Tax Return Filing Deadline to Mid-May

The IRS will move the federal income tax filing deadline to mid-May, according to various news reports. A May 15 deadline has been mentioned, but since that falls on a Saturday, May 17 (a Monday) seems more likely. This expected change comes after lawmakers, tax professionals, and others put intense pressure on the IRS to give taxpayers more time to file their 2020 federal income tax returns. It would also give the tax agency, which already has a backlog of unprocessed tax returns, more time to adjust its computer systems and forms to account for tax changes made by the recently enacted American Rescue Plan Act – most notably, the $10,200 exemption for unemployment compensation received in 2020.

Last year, the federal tax filing due date was moved back three months to July 15, 2020. This year's reported extension is only for one month – at least for now. The IRS could adjust the date again if necessary. We don't know yet if other tax return or payment deadlines are affected, such as those for estimated taxes.

Maryland and Oklahoma recently delayed their state income tax filing deadlines. Maryland's due date was extended to July 15 for pandemic-related reasons. The new Oklahoma due date – June 15 – was made in response to the recent winter storm in the state. We expect more states to push back their tax filing deadlines once the IRS due date adjustment is officially announced.

