IRS Enlists Coinbase in Latest Crypto Tracing Deal

The Internal Revenue Service has become the second U.S. government agency to license Coinbaseâs cryptocurrency tracing software, Coinbase Analytics.

On Wednesday, the tax agency agreed to pay the cryptocurrency exchange up to $237,405 over the next two years for use of its newcomer blockchain analytics program, as per publicly available records found by the Block.

The pair have been working toward a deal since at least April. At the time the IRS said Coinbaseâs offering had âcapabilities that are not currently found in other tools on the market.â Coinbaseâs blockchain tracing rivals Chainalysis and Elliptic have both worked with the IRS in the past.Â

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has attempted to downplay the significance of his firmâs government ties. On July 11, in response to community pushback, he argued on Twitter that blockchains are traceable whether his firm does the job or not.Â

CoinDesk revealed on July 7 that Coinbase closed its first government contract (worth nearly $50,000) with the U.S. Secret Service in May.

