IRS Ends Most Surprise Visits. What Can Taxpayers Expect Instead?

Taxpayers no longer have to worry that an IRS agent will drop by uninvited. The Internal Revenue Service is eliminating unannounced visits by its revenue officers, except in rare instances.

“We are taking a fresh look at how the IRS operates to better serve taxpayers and the nation, and making this change is a common-sense step,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement Monday. “Changing this long-standing procedure will increase confidence in our tax administration work and improve overall safety for taxpayers and IRS employees.”

Change Aimed at Ending Confusion, Increasing Safety

The policy change is meant to reduce public confusion and enhance safety. Scam artists sometimes turn up at homes posing as IRS agents, to the confusion of both taxpayers and law enforcement officers, according to the tax agency. Unannounced visits can also create anxiety and hazards for IRS employees, who never know what to expect when they just show up at a home or business.

“We have the tools we need to successfully collect revenue without adding stress with unannounced visits,” Werfel said. “The only losers with this change in policy are scammers posing as the IRS.”

The National Treasury Employees Union, which represents IRS agents, applauded the move. “The safety of IRS employees is of paramount importance and this decision will help protect those whose jobs have only grown more dangerous in recent years,” the union’s national president, Tony Reardon, said in a statement.

What Happens Now?

Instead of appearing unexpectedly on taxpayers’ doorsteps, revenue agents will now send an appointment letter first, then set up a face-to-face meeting. That will give taxpayers a chance to assemble the necessary information and documents in advance, possibly eliminating the need for future meetings and allowing their cases to be resolved sooner.

Unannounced visits will still occur in what the IRS describes as “extremely limited situations” that happen just a few hundred times a year. These typically involve the service of a summons or subpoena, or the seizure of assets, especially those at risk of being put beyond the government’s reach. Under the old system, revenue agents made tens of thousands of unannounced visits annually.

This Change Is Among Several by the IRS

The switch in policy comes as part of the IRS Strategic Operating Plan, which was introduced in April to help Americans who try to meet their tax responsibilities each year, using tax software or paper forms. Under the plan’s five objectives, the tax agency intends to:

Dramatically improve services to help taxpayers fulfill their obligations and receive the tax breaks they qualify for. Quickly resolve taxpayer issues when they crop up. Focus expanded enforcement on taxpayers with complex tax filings and high-dollar noncompliance cases to address the tax gap. Deliver cutting-edge technology, data and analytics to operate more efficiently. Attract, retain and empower a highly skilled, diverse workforce and develop a culture that can deliver better results for taxpayers.

The IRS said it will be updating IRS.gov and internal guidance in the months ahead.

