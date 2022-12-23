IRS Delays New Form 1099-K Rules on Payments From Venmo, PayPal, and Other Apps

Last year, a new $600 threshold for sending a Form1099-K to report payments made through Venmo, PayPal, Amazon, Square, CashApp, and other "third-party settlement organizations" was established for the 2022 tax year and beyond. Before the change, you needed at least $20,000 in qualifying transactions to trigger the Form 1099-K reporting requirement. In addition, before 2022, you also needed more than 200 transactions during the year before a 1099-K would be sent. Now you only need one. And if you get a 1099-K, you're expected to report the listed income on your tax return.

The new rules caused quite a stir, since millions of Americans who never received a 1099-K form under the old rules were scheduled to receive one by January 31, 2023. And even though personal transactions aren't counted towards the new $600 threshold, many people were worried that they would get a 1099-K for personal payments to friends and family made through payment networks like Venmo, PayPal, and CashApp.

As a result of the backlash, the IRS is delaying implementation of the $600 and the single-transaction 1099-K reporting thresholds for third-party payment networks to "help smooth the transition and ensure clarity for taxpayers, tax professionals and industry." Instead of enforcing the new rules for the 2022 tax year, the IRS will treat 2022 as a "transition period" and push enforcement of the new thresholds back one year (i.e., to start with the 2023 tax year).

As a result, third-party settlement organizations won't be required to report 2022 transactions on a Form 1099-K to the IRS or the payee for the lower, $600 threshold amount. Instead, the previous 1099-K reporting threshold of $20,000 in payments from over 200 transactions will remain in effect for the 2022 tax year.

According to the IRS, additional details concerning the delay will be available soon, along with more information to help taxpayers and the third-party payment industry. The IRS will also provide instructions for people who already received a 1099-K form because of the $600 threshold. In the meantime, you can find more information on the new 1099-K rules at IRS Form 1099-K: Will You Get One From Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App?

