IRS Debunks Rumor of Fourth Stimulus Check Coming in December

A viral post on social media has claimed that a fourth round of stimulus checks is coming in December, but the IRS has debunked this rumor.

“If your account information is on file with the IRS, you will automatically get your money deposited into the account they have on file,” the post claims. “If you received a paper check For your tax refund this year, you will get your stimulus. So if you moved & they don’t have a new address that’s your business.”

The post goes on to detail that payments will range from $500 to $2,000, depending on the state, citing its sources as “google & IRS,” the Associated Press reported.

In an email, IRS spokesperson Anthony Burke confirmed that no fourth round of Economic Impact Payments has been authorized. The most recent round of stimulus checks was part of the American Rescue plan, a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law by President Biden in 2021, Burke added.

If you never received the third stimulus check or didn’t get the full amount, you may be able to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit. This is a refundable credit for anyone who missed out on one or more Economic Impact Payments, which were issued in 2020 and 2021. The IRS estimates that some individuals and families are still eligible to receive payments.

To receive funds through the Recovery Rebate Credit, taxpayers need to file a tax return first, according to AP News. The money won’t be automatically sent to bank accounts, as the social media post claims.

“The deadlines to file a return and claim the 2020 and 2021 credits are May 17, 2024, and April 15, 2025, respectively,” the IRS said in a release.

According to AP News, some states listed in the social media post — Alabama, Arizona, Maryland, New York, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas — will issue tax-related payments in the coming weeks and months.

