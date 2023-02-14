IRS Confirms Tax Fate of California Middle Class Refunds

Californians just received long-awaited news, that the IRS decided the tax fate of special state payments "stimulus checks" made to millions of people across the country during 2022. In California, those payments were called Middle Class Tax Refunds (or MCTRs). The MCTR program resulted in the state sending out more than $9 billion in surplus funds — benefiting about 31 million eligible residents — according to the California Franchise Tax Board .

Just a couple of weeks ago, the IRS had asked Californians, and taxpayers in other states, to hold off filing their 2022 federal income tax returns until a decision about the special payments was made. Now, the agency has announced that it will not tax California MCTRs .

California Middle Class Tax Refunds 2022

California middle class tax refunds (sometimes called California “stimulus” payments) were one-time relief payments that ranged from $200 to $1,050. The amount eligible residents received depended on adjusted gross income, filing status, and family size, as reported on 2020 California tax returns. The payments were sent by the state from October 2022 to January 2023, either through direct deposit or via debit cards. As of now, most California MCTR payments have been sent .

Is Your 2022 State “Stimulus” Check Taxable?

The California MCTR payments were part of a trend in 2022. Many states with post-pandemic budget surpluses, issued inflation relief or “stimulus” payments, and tax refunds or rebates, to eligible residents. Because of the unique nature of the different state programs, the IRS won’t tax most of the payments made in 21 states —including California. Some taxpayers in states where payments were considered compensation, or were refunds of taxes paid, might have to report certain payments.

The IRS determination is good news for many Californians who also have a little more time this year to file their federal tax returns (additional details on that below). But the IRS announcement came a little late for the Golden State—a couple of weeks after California had already started issuing IRS 1099-MISC forms to residents.

California MCTR 1099-MISC Form

IRS Form 1099-MISC is typically used to report more than $600 in income. A copy of the form is sent to both the taxpayer and the IRS. Taxpayers are expected to report amounts from the 1099-MISC on their federal income tax returns. The 1099-MISCs related to the MCTR program have caused some confusion for Californians. That’s in part because at the time the tax reporting forms were issued, the state didn’t know whether MCTRs would be taxable at the federal level. (California had already said that middle class relief wouldn’t be taxable on state returns.)

Most California "Stimulus" Check Payments Have Been Sent

Now the IRS has confirmed it won’t challenge the taxability of California’s middle class tax refunds, Californians who received a 1099-MISC related to their MCTR, shouldn’t have to worry about reporting the amount on their 2022 federal tax returns. However, if you’re a California resident and received a form 1099-MISC related to income other than from the MCTR, don’t ignore that tax form. If you’re unsure, consult a professional before you file your taxes.

California Storm Victims Extension to File Tax Return

The news that the IRS won’t tax millions of California middle class tax refunds comes on top of other important California tax relief.

Californians who were victims of storms in designated areas of the state get an extension to file their 2022 taxes. Although for most people Tax Day 2023 is April 18 (it’s not the normal April 15 due to the weekend and a holiday), California storm victims have until May 15, 2023, to file their 2022 federal individual income tax returns and business returns.