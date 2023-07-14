IRS Collection Notices Go Out To 1 Million Taxpayers By Mistake; Disaster-Related Extensions Still Apply

More than 1 million disaster-stricken taxpayers in California and seven other states have received IRS collection letters in error.

In early 2023, the IRS granted automatic tax extensions to taxpayers in the affected areas. But now, according to a recent post on the IRS’s National Taxpayer Advocate blog, many of these taxpayers are being told they need to pay up sooner than required.

The recipients have already filed tax returns but are waiting to pay their owed balances until the end of the extension period. Depending on the state, the tax deadlines may be as early as July 31 or as late as October 16.

Yet the agency’s Notice CP14 collection letters say they must pay within 21 days of the date of the notice—or 10 days for taxpayers with balances of $100,000 or more—to avoid penalties.

According to the blog, “All of this is wrong for taxpayers covered by disaster declarations when the original due dates fall within the postponement period.”

Unfortunately, the IRS notice doesn’t make that very clear. “To remedy the incorrect date, the IRS included a short paragraph on the back of page 4 of the Notice CP14,” the post said.

How to Know if You’re Affected

The states in question are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. To see if your county is affected and verify the correct payment due date, you can check the IRS Disaster Relief page.

In addition, on July 13, the IRS announced that Vermont taxpayers affected by recent flooding will have until Nov. 15, 2023 to file the appropriate returns and pay their taxes.

What To Do if You Get a Penalty Notice in Error

Emergency tax relief means you get an extension automatically. So if you live in an eligible county and receive a CP14 letter before the new tax deadline arrives, you can discard the notice. If a penalty has already been assessed, you can have the penalty removed by calling the telephone number on the notice.

California Has Largest Number of Counties Hit By Natural Disasters

In December 2022 and January 2023, an onslaught of winter storms in California caused flooding, landslides, mudslides, power outages and property damage in 54 counties throughout the state.

In addition to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants, California residents in the affected counties were given an automatic extension to file and pay taxes. The extension, announced in March, is automatic. (That’s in contrast to ordinary taxpayer-requested extensions, which permit late filing but not delayed payment.)

Californians in affected counties may claim federal and state tax deductions for disaster losses as well.

California Deadlines

California’s October 16 tax deadline applies to:

Individuals whose tax returns and payments would have been due on April 18

Quarterly estimated tax payments that would have been due January 17, March 15, April 18, June 15 and September 15

Business entities whose tax returns normally come due on March 15 and April 18

Pass-through entity elective tax payments that would have been due on March 15 and June 15

How To Claim a Disaster Loss Deduction in California

Taxpayers in eligible counties who experienced a disaster loss may claim a tax deduction on their original or amended tax return for 2022.

To indicate which event caused the damage, write the name of the disaster and the year in blue or black ink at the top of your mail-in paper tax return. You’ll need to attach copies of certain federal tax forms. If you’re filing electronically using tax software, follow the software’s instructions to submit the claim. For the name of the disaster that affected you, you can go to the California Franchise Tax Board’s list of qualifying disasters.

Casualty losses include damage or loss of personal property by earthquakes, fires, floods or other sudden, severe events. Typically, individuals in California may qualify for a casualty loss deduction when insurance or other reimbursement doesn’t cover the damage to their property.

A casualty loss becomes a disaster loss when:

The president or the California governor declares a state of emergency in the area where the loss occurred.

The loss or damage happened because of the disaster.

If you meet certain criteria, you may qualify for free tax assistance through the California Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs.

