Iroquois Capital Management Now Owns 6.47% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD)

Fintel reports that Iroquois Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.90MM shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MYMD). This represents 6.47% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 23, 2022 they reported 2.18MM shares and 9.56% of the company, a decrease in shares of 58.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in MyMD Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYMD is 0.06%, a decrease of 41.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.47% to 4,298K shares. The put/call ratio of MYMD is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 986K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 756K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYMD by 72.42% over the last quarter.

POTX - Global X Cannabis ETF holds 617K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing an increase of 29.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYMD by 59.41% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 410K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 276K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYMD by 58.81% over the last quarter.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, is focused on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than only addressing the symptoms. MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-α, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19- associated depression. The Company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction and epilepsy. Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve upon the rapidly growing CBD market, which includes both FDA approved drugs and CBD products not currently regulated as drugs.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.