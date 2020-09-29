US Markets
Ironwood to cut 100 jobs after digestive disease drug fails study

Dania Nadeem Reuters
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it will cut about 100 jobs after its therapy to treat digestive disorder refractory gastroesophageal reflux failed to significantly reduce heartburn severity in a late-stage trial.

Shares of the drugmaker slumped 18% to $7.80 before the bell, after the company also said it would discontinue development of the treatment, IW-3718.

The company expects to incur one-time costs of about $10 million to $12 million in connection with discontinuing trial and planned reduction in workforce.

"As part of this workforce reduction and in light of recent changes in market dynamics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ironwood plans to restructure its commercial organization," the company said.

It said it plans to implement a restructuring that will affect both field-based and home-office employees.

The planned reduction of nearly 35% of the company's workforce is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

These changes will result in total cost savings of greater than $95 million, the company said.

