Ironwood Stock Rises 27% on Upbeat Revenue Guidance for 2026

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD were up 26.7% on Jan. 2 after the company announced upbeat revenue guidance for 2026. The company maintained its revenue guidance for full-year 2025, which it had provided in November 2025.

Ironwood’s sole marketed product, Linzess (linaclotide), is approved for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults and pediatric patients aged seven years and above. The drug is also approved for treating functional constipation (“FC”) in children and adolescents aged six to 17 years.

In the past six months, shares of Ironwood have skyrocketed 498.9% compared with the industry’s increase of 6%.



IRWD's 2026 Guidance

Reflecting the strong demand for Linzess, especially during the second half of 2025, Ironwood expects total revenues of $450 million to $475 million in 2026. The revenue outlook for 2026 indicates an increase of 54% year over year at the midpoint compared with 2025. This likely boosted investors' optimism and resulted in the stock price appreciation on Jan. 2.

The company also expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA of more than $300 million in 2026, reflecting effective cost management.

Also, with effect from Jan. 1, 2026, Linzess’ list price has been reduced to help maintain patient access. As a result, management expects Linzess' net sales to increase year over year in 2026, driven by the removal of inflation-related statutory rebates across channels.

IRWD's Key Pipeline Updates

Ironwood also outlined key pipeline goals for 2026. The company is developing its next-generation GLP-2 analog, apraglutide, for treating patients with short bowel syndrome (“SBS”) with intestinal failure (“IF”) who are dependent on parenteral support (PS).

IRWD recently met with the FDA to align on a confirmatory phase III study design of apraglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). The company remains on track to initiate a confirmatory study on apraglutide for the given indication in the first half of 2026. More updates on this study are expected to be announced during Ironwood’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results.

Ironwood acquired the rights to develop and commercialize apraglutide following the acquisition of VectivBio in June 2023.

The company continues to expect revenues of $290-$310 million for 2025, as well as deliver an adjusted EBITDA of more than $135 million. Ironwood ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with more than $200 million in cash and cash equivalents.

IRWD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Ironwood currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are CorMedix CRMD and ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1.

In the past 60 days, estimates for CorMedix’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have moved up from $2.49 to $2.88. CRMD stock has increased 6.5% in the past six months.

CorMedix’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.04%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 EPS have moved up from $7.81 to $8.08. ANIP stock has rallied 20.8% in the past six months.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 21.24%.

