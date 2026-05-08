Ironwood Stock Down Despite Q1 Earnings and Revenue Beat

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD reported adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss of 14 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues in the first quarter were $106.5 million, which comprehensively beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74 million. Revenues surged by around 159% year over year.

Despite the better-than-expected results, shares of Ironwood were down 13.6% yesterday following the announcement of the news.

The stock has risen 23.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s rise of 0.9%.



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IRWD's Q1 Earnings in Details

As reported by its partner AbbVie ABBV, Ironwood’s sole marketed product, Linzess (linaclotide), generated net sales of $272.5 million in the United States, up 97% year over year. Linzess sales were boosted by higher demand and better pricing, helped by the removal of inflation-related rebates and the favorable timing of rebate adjustments.

Total prescription demand for Linzess increased 5% year over year during the reported quarter.

IRWD and ABBV share Linzess’ brand collaboration profits and losses equally.

Ironwood’s share of net profit from sales of Linzess in the United States (included in collaborative revenues) totaled $104.2 million, reflecting a 169% year-over-year increase.

Ironwood also has agreements with two partners, Astellas Pharma and AstraZeneca AZN, related to the development and commercialization of Linzess in Japan and China, respectively.

Astellas and AstraZeneca have exclusive rights to develop and market the drug in their respective territories. Both companies are liable to pay royalties to Ironwood on net Linzess revenues earned in their regions.

Ironwood's royalties and other revenues were $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, flat year over year.

Total cost and expenses (including research and development expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses and restructuring expenses) in the first quarter were $33.9 million, down 51.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Ironwood recorded adjusted EBITDA of $76.7 million in the first quarter.

As of March 31, 2026, Ironwood had cash and cash equivalents worth $220.5 million compared with $215.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

IRWD's 2026 Guidance

Ironwood reiterated its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, which it had provided earlier this year.

The company continues to expect total revenues of $450 million to $475 million in 2026.

U.S. sales of Linzess (to be recorded by AbbVie) are expected to be in the range of $1.13-$1.18 billion in 2026.

The company expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA of more than $300 million in 2026, indicating effective cost management.

Ironwood expects a significant improvement in Linzess’ sales in 2026 and subsequently its share of net profit from the sales of this partnered drug in the United States.

IRWD's Recent Key Updates

In January 2026, the FDA accepted and granted priority review to Ironwood’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking approval for Linzess to treat functional constipation in patients aged two to five years. A decision from the regulatory body is due on May 24.

Linzess is currently approved for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults and pediatric patients aged seven years and above. The drug is also approved for treating functional constipation in children and adolescents aged six to 17 years.

Ironwood is developing its next-generation GLP-2 analog, apraglutide, for treating patients with short bowel syndrome (“SBS”) with intestinal failure (“IF”) who are dependent on parenteral support (“PS”).

The company is planning for a confirmatory phase III study design (to be called STARS-2), which will evaluate apraglutide in patients with SBS-IF. Initiation of clinical sites for the STARS-2 study is expected to begin later in the second quarter of 2026.

The primary endpoint of the STARS-2 study will check the relative change from baseline in actual weekly PS volume at week 24 in the given patient population.

Ironwood acquired the rights to develop and commercialize apraglutide following the acquisition of VectivBio in June 2023.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

IRWD’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Ironwood currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock in the biotech sector is Agenus AGEN, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Agenus’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from 54 cents to $1.30, while loss per share estimates for 2027 have narrowed from $1.91 to $1.52 during the same time. AGEN shares have surged 19.7% year to date.

Agenus’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, with the average surprise being 31.42%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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