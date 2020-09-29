Ironwood Pharma's digestive disease drug fails late-stage study

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc IRWD.O said on Tuesday its therapy to treat refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease failed to significantly reduce heartburn severity in a late-stage trial.

The company said it plans to reduce its workforce by nearly 35%, or 100 employees.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

