Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Reiterates Full-year Revenue Outlook

January 08, 2024 — 06:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Monday said it expects revenue for the fiscal 2023 to be in the range of $435 million - $450 million, same as the previous outlook.

On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $444.01 million for the year.

For the year 2024, the company sees revenue between $435 million and $455 million.

Ironwood expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA for fiscal 2023 to be a loss of $900 million, while seeing a gain of $150 million for fiscal 2024.

