Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) reported a strong start to 2026 and reiterated its full-year outlook, pointing to sharp first-quarter growth for LINZESS and continued progress toward a confirmatory phase III program for apraglutide in short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF).

Chief Executive Officer Thomas McCourt said the company’s 2026 priorities are “maximizing LINZESS, advancing apraglutide, and delivering sustained profits and cash flow,” adding that the first quarter included progress across each area.

LINZESS results driven by net price and prescription growth

McCourt said LINZESS remained the prescription leader in irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation and posted “97% year-over-year net sales growth” in the first quarter, driven primarily by improved net price and supported by 5% prescription demand growth.

Chief Commercial Officer Tammi Gaskins reported LINZESS first-quarter U.S. net sales of $272.5 million, a 97% increase versus the first quarter of 2025. She attributed the net price improvement primarily to two factors:

Elimination of inflationary rebates across channels, including Medicaid, which Gaskins said is expected to persist through 2026 and is reflected in guidance.

across channels, including Medicaid, which Gaskins said is expected to persist through 2026 and is reflected in guidance. Favorable time phasing of gross-to-net rebate reserves compared with the prior-year quarter.

Gaskins also said the company expects “reduced variability in sequential quarterly LINZESS U.S. net sales” in 2026 compared with 2025 due to more consistent net price across channels. In the quarter, Ironwood also recognized $104.2 million in U.S. brand collaboration revenue, up 169% from $38.8 million in the year-ago period.

During the Q&A, CFO Greg Martini said the first-quarter demand growth rate was “slightly above” the company’s low-single-digit full-year expectation but “in line with our expectations” within the guidance framework. He added that the company does not expect the same quarterly fluctuations seen in 2025, forecasting more consistent phasing through 2026.

Asked about what could pressure demand later in the year, Martini said Ironwood had anticipated some response to pricing changes and specifically noted Medicaid as an area where it could see reduced growth in the back half of 2026.

Pediatric expansion in review with May PDUFA date

McCourt highlighted ongoing efforts to broaden LINZESS use into younger populations. He said the FDA accepted a supplemental new drug application for LINZESS to treat functional constipation in children ages two to five, granted priority review, and set a PDUFA target action date of May 24, 2026. McCourt noted LINZESS is currently the only FDA-approved drug for children seven years and older with IBS-C and for children six to 17 with functional constipation.

In response to an analyst question about the commercial magnitude of a two-to-five-year-old label expansion, Gaskins said the company is “very excited” about potentially offering a prescription therapy to an additional pediatric population and expects it would support incremental demand, but emphasized the adult IBS-C and CIC populations remain “the main driver of growth over the next few years.”

Apraglutide: STARS-2 design and DDW updates

Ironwood also outlined progress for apraglutide in SBS-IF. McCourt said the company advanced the STARS-2 confirmatory phase III trial in the quarter by completing clinical site feasibility and remains on track for site initiation in the second quarter.

At Digestive Disease Week (DDW) in Chicago, the company presented results from the LANDMARK survey and updated long-term extension data. McCourt said the LANDMARK survey underscored the need for therapies addressing multiple dimensions of the burden of total parenteral nutrition (TPN), and that patients identified reduction in days of TPN as a top priority. He also said additional long-term extension data presented at DDW showed a safety profile consistent with prior studies.

Chief Medical Officer Michael Shetzline provided details on STARS-2, describing it as designed based on FDA interactions to “confirm and further support” prior STARS phase III data. Key elements he cited include:

124 patients enrolled with SBS-IF in a 1:1 randomization

enrolled with SBS-IF in a 1:1 randomization Inclusion of both stoma and colon-in-continuity patient populations

and patient populations Primary endpoint: relative parenteral support volume change from baseline at week 24

Secondary endpoints at week 24: clinical response (defined as 20% reduction in parenteral support volume), days off parenteral support per week , and enteral autonomy

(defined as 20% reduction in parenteral support volume), , and Dose: 3.5 mg once weekly, intended to confirm the efficacy and tolerability seen previously

On trial execution, Shetzline said the company is leveraging operational experience from the original STARS program and will continue to use prior sites while also evaluating additional centers to support recruitment. In response to a question about stratification, Shetzline said STARS-2 will not formally stratify colon-in-continuity and stoma patients, but the company will track recruitment to ensure a representative mix aligned with FDA discussions.

Gaskins also summarized the company’s view of the commercial opportunity, estimating roughly 18,000 SBS-IF patients across the U.S., Europe, and Japan, including more than 8,000 patients in the U.S. dependent on parenteral support three or more days per week. She characterized that subgroup as representing a total addressable U.S. market of more than $4 billion. Based on public disclosures and claims data, she estimated about 1,500 to 2,000 patients are on GATTEX at any given time, which she said suggests “significant opportunity” to increase overall GLP-2 utilization.

Gaskins also said the STARS phase III trial showed a twofold relative reduction in parenteral support volume at 24 weeks with once-weekly apraglutide versus placebo, and that in the STARS Extend long-term extension study, “approximately 1 in 5 or 20% of patients achieved enteral autonomy as of January 2025.” She added that pooled long-term safety data across the STARS program showed a safety and tolerability profile consistent with previous studies, low discontinuation rates due to treatment-emergent adverse events, and no new safety observations.

Profitability, cash, debt reduction plans, and reiterated 2026 guidance

Ironwood reported first-quarter GAAP net income of $40.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $76.7 million. Martini said total revenue in the quarter was $106.5 million. The company ended the quarter with $220.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $105.8 million in accounts receivable, which Martini said is expected to be collected before the June 15 maturity of the company’s convertible notes.

Martini said Ironwood plans to use cash on hand and 2026 cash flows to reduce debt and intends to repay the 2026 convertible note in cash at maturity. He added the company expects to end the year with approximately $300 million of total debt, “less than 1x our expected 2026 adjusted EBITDA.”

Management reiterated its 2026 guidance, including:

LINZESS U.S. net sales: $1.125 billion to $1.175 billion

$1.125 billion to $1.175 billion Ironwood revenues: $450 million to $475 million

$450 million to $475 million Adjusted EBITDA: greater than $300 million

On expenses, Martini said R&D is expected to ramp through the remainder of 2026 as STARS-2 initiates. He also noted that lower commercial reimbursements versus the year-ago quarter reflected a restructuring completed in the first quarter of 2025 and said the first quarter of 2026 is more representative of the run rate for the rest of 2026.

OTC potential for LINZESS remains a longer-term effort

Asked about lifecycle management for LINZESS and potential over-the-counter (OTC) plans, Shetzline said the company believes LINZESS has an OTC opportunity given its safety database and said Ironwood is in ongoing engagement with AbbVie on an OTC plan, adding the company will provide updates in the future.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company's flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

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