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Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Names Jeffrey Silber Chief Medical Officer

July 14, 2026 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) announced the retirement of Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Drug Development Michael Shetzline and the appointment of Jeffrey Silber as his successor. Silber will oversee Research and Drug Development, Regulatory Affairs and Medical Affairs. Silber joins Ironwood on July 20, 2026. Shetzline will remain an advisor to the company. Silber joins Ironwood from Vedanta Biosciences where he was Chief Medical Officer since 2020.

The company also announced that the confirmatory Phase 3 STARS-2 trial of apraglutide in patients with short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure was initiated in June and is now actively recruiting patients.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Ironwood shares are down 1.23 percent to $4.1583.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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