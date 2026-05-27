Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' LINZESS Secures FDA Approval For Functional Constipation Treatment

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of LINZESS, also known as linaclotide, in pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with functional constipation.

With this approval, LINZESS remains the only FDA-approved prescription therapy for pediatric functional constipation, a chronic condition characterized by hard, infrequent bowel movements.

The approval is backed by data from a 12-week Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, which demonstrated improvement in spontaneous bowel movement frequency compared with placebo.

Currently, IRWD is trading at $3.98, up 2.18 percent on the Nasdaq.

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