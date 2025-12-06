Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Price Target Increased by 38.89% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:IRWD) has been revised to $2.55 / share. This is an increase of 38.89% from the prior estimate of $1.84 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.71 to a high of $3.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.72% from the latest reported closing price of $3.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 7.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRWD is 0.05%, an increase of 40.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 162,287K shares. The put/call ratio of IRWD is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 16,150K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sarissa Capital Management holds 15,919K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,696K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,358K shares , representing an increase of 71.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 489.86% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,352K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,406K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 80.09% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 6,502K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,550K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 53.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.