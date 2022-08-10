Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:IRWD) stock increased significantly by 9.6% over the past week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is:

32% = US$173m ÷ US$533m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.32.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

To begin with, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 20% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 69% net income growth seen by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 30%.

NasdaqGS:IRWD Past Earnings Growth August 10th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

