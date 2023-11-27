Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - (IRWD) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 17.75

The average one-year price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been revised to 17.75 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 16.83 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.68% from the latest reported closing price of 9.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRWD is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 181,769K shares. The put/call ratio of IRWD is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 16,390K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,279K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,470K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,164K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,670K shares, representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 10.81% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,258K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,800K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,319K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. The company discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

