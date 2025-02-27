IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $IRWD Reports Quarterly Earnings

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS ($IRWD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, missing estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $90,550,000, missing estimates of $95,697,756 by $-5,147,756.

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $IRWD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS A MCCOURT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 139,064 shares for an estimated $244,752

MICHAEL SHETZLINE (SVP, CMO, Head-Res&Drug) sold 41,269 shares for an estimated $72,633

MINARDO JOHN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 38,938 shares for an estimated $68,530

SRAVAN KUMAR EMANY (SVP, COO and CFO) sold 11,001 shares for an estimated $44,884

ANDREW DAVIS (SVP, Chief Business Officer) sold 5,360 shares for an estimated $21,868

GREGORY S. MARTINI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,052 shares for an estimated $21,211

RONALD SILVER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 12,048 shares for an estimated $21,204

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

