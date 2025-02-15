IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Preview: Recent $IRWD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS ($IRWD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $95,697,756 and earnings of $0.08 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IRWD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity
IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $IRWD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS A MCCOURT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 139,064 shares for an estimated $244,752
- MICHAEL SHETZLINE (SVP, CMO, Head-Res&Drug) sold 41,269 shares for an estimated $72,633
- MINARDO JOHN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 38,938 shares for an estimated $68,530
- SRAVAN KUMAR EMANY (SVP, COO and CFO) sold 11,001 shares for an estimated $44,884
- ANDREW DAVIS (SVP, Chief Business Officer) sold 5,360 shares for an estimated $21,868
- GREGORY S. MARTINI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,052 shares for an estimated $21,211
- RONALD SILVER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 12,048 shares for an estimated $21,204
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,580,875 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,633,205
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,499,542 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,072,971
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,591,048 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,048,342
- GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA removed 1,395,983 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,751,449
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,268,000 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,617,240
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,254,571 shares (+135.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,557,749
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,232,377 shares (+130.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,459,430
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.