Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IRWD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IRWD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.54, changing hands as low as $10.32 per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRWD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.63 per share, with $12.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.53.

