Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IRWD

In trading on Friday, shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IRWD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.79, changing hands as low as $11.05 per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRWD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.13 per share, with $14.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.