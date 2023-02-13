Ironwood Pharma: FDA Grants Priority Review To SNDA For LINZESS

(RTTNews) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) announced the FDA has granted Priority Review to the supplemental New Drug Application for LINZESS for the treatment of children and adolescents ages 6-17 years-old with functional constipation. The FDA has assigned the application a PDUFA date of June 14th, 2023, four months earlier than the standard review cycle. The sNDA filing was based on the results of a large, multicenter, double-blind, Phase III study.

Tom McCourt, CEO of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, said: "If approved, we look forward to a commercial launch mid-2023."

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals are up 4% in pre-market trade on Monday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.