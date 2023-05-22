News & Insights

US Markets
IRWD

Ironwood Pharma to acquire VectivBio for $1.15 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 22, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds deal details in paragraphs 2-4

May 22 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc IRWD.O said on Monday it will acquire Switzerland-based drug developer VectivBio Holding AG VECT.O for $1.15 billion to boost its portfolio of experimental digestive disorder drugs.

Ironwood will pay $17 per share for VectivBio, a premium of about 43% to VectivBio's last close.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023, Ironwood said.

As part of the deal, Ironwood will acquire VectivBio's experimental drug apraglutide, which Ironwood says could reach $1 billion in peak net sales.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRWD
VECT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.