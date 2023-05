May 22 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc IRWD.O said on Monday it would acquire Switzerland-based drug developer VectivBio Holding AG VECT.O in a deal valued at about $1 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

