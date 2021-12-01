Ironwood Pharma Appoints Sravan Emany As SVP And CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, announced Wednesday the appointment of Sravan Emany as senior vice president, chief financial officer. He will directly report to chief executive officer Thomas McCourt.

Emany will become a member of Ironwood's Leadership Team and be responsible for all financial operations of the company, including financial planning and reporting, tax, accounting, and investor relations effective December 6, 2021.

Before joining Ironwood, Emany served as corporate vice president, commercial excellence and chief strategy officer of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., where he also was vice president of strategy, treasury and investor relations.

Prior to this, Emany led numerous mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare sector and served in various investment banking roles for a total of 18 years at firms including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

