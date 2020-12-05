Ironwood (IRWD) Up 19.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD). Shares have added about 19.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ironwood due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Ironwood Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Ironwood reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues of $103.5 million also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.5million. However, revenues declined 21.5% year over year due to the absence of certain license and milestone payments recorded in third-quarter 2019.

Quarter in Detail

As reported by partner AbbVie, Linzess net sales totaled $241 million in the United States, up 10% year over year.

Ironwood's share of net profits from sales of Linzess in the United States (included in collaborative revenues) was $100.2 million in the third quarter, up approximately 18.4% year over year.

Per data provided by IQVIA, volume of prescribed Linzess capsules in the third quarter increased about 7% year over year.

Revenues also include $1.8 million in linaclotide royalties, $1.1 million in co-promotion revenues, and $0.4 million in other revenues.

2020 Guidance Raised

Ironwood raised its previous guidance for 2020 on the back of strong demand for Linzess despite COVID-19. The company expects net sales of Linzess to grow in high-single digit percentage points (previously mid-single digit). Total revenues are anticipated in the range of $370 million-$385 million compared with the previous expectation of $360 million-$380 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be more than $130 million versus more than $105 million earlier.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted 72.34% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Ironwood has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Ironwood has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.