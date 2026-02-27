Ironwood Investment Counsel Bets $22.6 Million on Chuck Akre's Concentrated Growth Strategy

Key Points

Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated a new stake in Professionally Managed Portfolios - Akre Focus ETF (NYSE:AKRE) during the fourth quarter, acquiring 344,154 shares in a trade estimated at $22.55 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 5, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 05, 2026, Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC disclosed a new position in Professionally Managed Portfolios - Akre Focus ETF (NYSE:AKRE). The fund acquired 344,154 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $22.55 million based on quarterly average prices. The quarter-end value of the position also totaled $22.55 million, reflecting the net change including price movements during the reporting period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC and accounted for 3.15% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: MSFT: $40.39 million (5.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $33.36 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: FNDA: $31.14 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: AKRE: $22.5 million (3.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $21.2 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of February 06, 2026, AKRE shares were priced at $57.11, which is 16.24% below the 52-week high.

Company Overview

Metric Value Net assets $8.61 billion Price (as of market close 2026-02-06) $57.11 Sector Financial Services Industry Asset Management

Company Snapshot

Offers an actively managed portfolio of US equities, preferred stocks, and equity-like instruments, including REITs and convertibles.

Focuses on companies with high shareholder returns and strong reinvestment opportunities.

Invests in high-quality businesses based on business quality and growth potential.

Akre Focus ETF is a US-listed fund emphasizing investment in companies with robust shareholder returns, reliable management teams, and significant reinvestment potential. The fund maintains a disciplined approach to valuation and portfolio construction, with flexibility to invest across market capitalizations and security types. Its competitive edge lies in a focused, quality-driven investment process and the ability to adapt allocations based on market opportunities.

What this transaction means for investors

Ironwood Investment Counsel's decision to make AKRE its fourth-largest holding reveals a portfolio split between megacap tech dominance and concentrated active bets. The firm's top three spots belong to Microsoft, Apple, and FNDA (a small-cap fundamentals fund), with Alphabet rounding out the top five—collectively showing a preference for established tech giants plus targeted strategies that pick winners rather than own everything.

AKRE holds just 20 stocks selected using Chuck Akre's "Three-Legged Stool" approach: businesses must have durable competitive advantages, shareholder-focused management, and the ability to reinvest profits at high rates. The fund charges a 0.98% expense ratio, meaning a $10,000 investment costs you $98 annually. That's over 14 times what you'd pay for a broad index fund like VOO at 0.03%, and the fee compounds as your account grows.

AKRE suits investors willing to pay up for active stock-picking and accept higher volatility from owning just 20 companies instead of 500. The concentrated approach means bigger swings—if a few holdings stumble, your returns take a direct hit. You're betting the managers can consistently identify exceptional businesses and that their picks will outperform enough to justify the steep fees over time.

Sara Appino has positions in Amazon and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.