Ironwood Appoints Dr. Jeffrey Silber As Chief Medical Officer; STARS-2 Trial Actively Recruiting

(RTTNews) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has named Dr. Jeffrey Silber as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Drug Development, following the retirement of Dr. Michael Shetzline after a distinguished 30-year career in gastrointestinal science and patient care.

Dr. Silber, a veteran in drug development, will oversee Research and Drug Development, Regulatory Affairs and Medical Affairs, reporting to CEO Tom McCourt. He officially joins Ironwood on July 20, 2026, while Dr. Shetzline will remain as an advisor to ensure a smooth transition.

Alongside the leadership change, Ironwood announced that its confirmatory Phase 3 STARS-2 trial of Apraglutide in patients with short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) began in June and is now actively recruiting participants. Apraglutide, based on positive Phase 3 data, is being advanced as a potential best-in-class therapy for SBS-IF, addressing significant unmet patient needs.

Dr.Silber brings extensive experience from Vedanta Biosciences EMD Serono/Merck KGaA, AbbVie, Merck & Co. where he held senior leadership roles across vaccines, anti-infectives, neuroscience, and microbiome-based therapies.

CEO Tom McCourt praised Dr. Shetzline's contributions and welcomes Dr. Silber, noting his expertise will help strengthen Ironwood's pipeline and accelerate Apraglutide's path to patients.

IRWD has traded between $0.67 and $5.78 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $4.08, down 3.09%.

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