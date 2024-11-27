Ironveld Sees Shift in Major Shareholdings

Ironveld (GB:IRON) has released an update.
Ironveld PLC has reported a change in major holdings, with R S & C A Jennings now holding 4.45% of voting rights. This change is attributed to acquisitions in financial instruments, indicating a shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics. Investors may find these developments significant as they reflect the evolving interest in Ironveld’s stock.
