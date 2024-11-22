Ironveld Sees Rise in Voting Rights by Spreadex

Ironveld (GB:IRON) has released an update.
Ironveld PLC has announced that Spreadex LTD has increased its total voting rights in the company to 4.0234%, following a recent acquisition of financial instruments. This change highlights the growing interest in Ironveld’s shares within the financial markets, suggesting potential shifts in investor sentiment.
