Ironveld Sees Rise in Voting Rights by Spreadex

Ironveld PLC has announced that Spreadex LTD has increased its total voting rights in the company to 4.0234%, following a recent acquisition of financial instruments. This change highlights the growing interest in Ironveld’s shares within the financial markets, suggesting potential shifts in investor sentiment.

