Ironveld PLC Strengthens Leadership Amid Strategic Advances

Ironveld PLC has announced the retirement of Giles Clarke from its board, with John Wardle stepping in as Non-Executive Chairman. The company, which focuses on High Purity Iron, Vanadium, and Titanium projects in South Africa, is well-positioned to advance its strategic goals following a successful £2.5 million capital raise. Investors can anticipate updates on the project’s progress, including increased production and the onset of revenue generation.

