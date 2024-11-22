Ironveld PLC Sees Change in Voting Rights Structure

Ironveld (GB:IRON) has released an update.
Ironveld PLC has announced a change in its voting rights structure following an acquisition or disposal involving Spreadex Ltd. The new total voting rights held by Spreadex amount to 3.6353%, a decrease from the previous 7.6268%. This shift in holdings could influence the company’s governance and future decision-making.
