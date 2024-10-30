Ironveld PLC Secures £2.5 Million for Growth and Expansion

Ironveld (GB:IRON) has released an update.

Ironveld PLC has successfully raised £2.5 million through a conditional placing and subscription, aimed at boosting its working capital and advancing strategic initiatives, including smelter upgrades and production enhancements. This move is expected to unlock significant asset value and position Ironveld as a key player in high-purity iron production in the Southern Hemisphere. The company is committed to achieving profitability and long-term growth, driven by untapped potential within its mining operations.

