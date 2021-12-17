IronNet: Still in the Hunt for Strategic Deals?

Shares of IronNet (NYSE: IRNT) tanked 31.5% Thursday to close at $4.66 after the cybersecurity company reported disappointing Q3 results. Revenues came in at $6.9 million versus $7 million in the same quarter last year and fell short of analysts’ estimates of $11.79 million.

The company’s losses widened in fiscal Q3 with a diluted loss of $2.22 per share versus a loss of $0.19 per share in the same period last year.

IronNet’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 29.7% year-over-year to $27.5 million, but much to the disillusionment of retail investors, the company also reduced its ARR outlook for FY22 to $30 million.

IRNT now anticipates earning revenues of $26 million in FY22, which would be a decline of 10% year-over-year.

Keith Alexander, chairman, and co-CEO of IronNet stated the reason for this disappointing outlook, “Our prior outlook for both the quarter and fiscal year was supported by what we assessed as late-stage multi-million dollar strategic customer opportunities, the majority of which are in the U.S. public sector. We had previously expected to finalize these opportunities in the second half of the fiscal year, however they remain pending primarily due to government delays in getting funding through to federal budgets.”

Alexander added that while these strategic opportunities remain viable, it would be difficult to predict when these opportunities will materialize, and as a result, the company’s management has removed them from its ARR outlook.

Mike Cikos, an analyst from one of the Top Research Firms, Needham, was also disheartened by the Q3 results and downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold.

Giving his reasons for the downgrade, Cikos pointed out that IRNT “lowered its FY22 Revenue guide for the second time this year, and the current cut to FY22 ARR makes previous FY23 modeling assumptions unattainable.”

Moreover, the analyst added that while the company’s “sales force is already engaging in Transactional deals, Co-CEO Bill Welch's stepping-in demonstrates a need to execute at a higher level.”

Putting these negatives aside, Cikos does see a potential upside to certain areas. First is the announcement and closing of large strategic deals that would prove the analyst’s downgrade wrong. Considering that the company’s management has stripped away strategic deals from its ARR outlook, the analyst added that “any new Strategic deal would warrant an 8-K filing - an opportunity for management to update guidance.”

The second potential upside is IronNet proving its transactional sales momentum. By the end of the year, IronNet’s chief revenue officer is set to leave the company after which, co-CEO Bill Welch will be in charge of the sales force. The analyst noted that Welch’s “prior experience should serve him well in making IronNet more predictable and improving visibility.”

It is important to note here that IronNet primarily generates revenues through the sales of its defense software solution and subscription revenues that allow its customers to use its security software over the contract period and managed services.

Including Cikos, two other analysts on Wall Street are also sidelined on the stock with a Hold consensus rating. The average IronNet price target of $6 implies 36.7% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Shrilekha Pethe did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

