IronNet: A Long-Term Cybersecurity SaaS Play

IronNet, Inc (IRNT) is developer of cybersecurity software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. IronNet has pioneered the collective defense model, IronDome, as well as real-time threat assessments and other solutions.

Getting to Know IronNet

IronNet went public on August 27, 2021 through a SPAC merger. The stock went on a wild ride in the days after going public. The high over the last two months is $47.50 per share, while the low is a paltry $9.37.

IronNet is headed by CEO Keith Alexander. Mr. Alexander is a former United States four-star general, former director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and former chief of the Central Security Service (CSS).

The critical data of the United States Government is guarded by the CSS. This gives the company tremendous contacts in the public and private sectors. It also shows the undisputed expertise of the CEO. These credentials should open many doors for the company.

IronNet has pioneered the "collective defense" model with IronDome. Collective defense is the potentially revolutionary concept of entities sharing data with one another when malicious software is discovered in their network. For instance, if IronNet identifies malware on a Company A network, it would analyze, create a response, and distribute to other companies under the IronDome.

The United States Government is pushing aggressively for increased levels of network security. President Biden led a high-level summit in late summer with heads of many technology companies.

The United States Cyber Czar is also pushing for a collective defense posture of government agencies. This comes partly as a response to the SolarWinds breach which affected multiple agencies and was in operation for months.

Another recent announcement by the White House is the mandate that government agencies fix hundreds of current vulnerabilities. With the immense contracts that CEO Keith Alexander has, this renewed focus on cybersecurity could substantially benefit IronNet.

Strong Growth and Reasonable Valuation

Revenue for the Fiscal Year ended Jan 31, 2021 was only $29.2 million. Analysts expect this to increase to $41.9 million in Fiscal 2022 before exploding to over $100 million in Fiscal 2023. This is a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 90%.

The company is not expected to be profitable on a GAAP basis for several years. As a young company, it will likely spend the bulk of revenue on sales & marketing, and research & development for several periods.

With a market cap of just over $1 billion, the stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of just under 24x based on forward Fiscal 2022 expected revenues. This is quite high, however it drops to 10x based on analyst estimates for Fiscal 2023 revenues.

Given the CAGR and tremendous opportunities, this is not unreasonable. The challenge for management will be to continue the growth in the years that follow.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have limited coverage of IRNT stock. Just one analyst has a Buy rating, while two have a Hold rating.

Despite the lukewarm ratings, the average IronNet price target of $28.00 implies a whopping 137.3% upside from the current price.

IronNet Summary

IronNet stock has been on a roller coaster since going public in a SPAC deal just a few months ago. Long-term investors, however, should consider the stock due to its unparalleled leadership and industry opportunities.

Few CEOs can claim the credentials and inside knowledge that Keith Alexander, retired four-star general, brings to the table. The cybersecurity industry itself is rich in opportunity as the threats of breaches, malware, and ransomware are growing each day. IRNT stock is well positioned to profit from this in the long term.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Bradley Guichard had a position in securities mentioned in this article.

