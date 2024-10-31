News & Insights

Ironbark Zinc Reports Cash Flow Challenges and Financing Gains

October 31, 2024

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd reported a net cash outflow in its latest quarterly report, with operating and investing activities contributing to a decrease in cash reserves. However, the company offset some of these outflows with proceeds from financing activities, leading to a modest financial stabilization. Investors may watch how Ironbark balances its financial strategy in the coming quarters.

