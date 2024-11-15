Ironbark Zinc Plans Share Consolidation Amid Key Votes

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Limited is set to hold a General Meeting on December 17, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will vote on key matters, including a proposal to consolidate the company’s shares and options at a ratio of 125 to 1. This move, subject to other resolutions being passed, aims to streamline the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its stock performance.

