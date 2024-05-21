News & Insights

Ironbark Zinc Ltd Welcomes New Director

May 21, 2024

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Limited has reported to the ASX the appointment of Mr. Bruce Garlick as a new director as of May 14, 2024. According to the Initial Director’s Interest Notice, Mr. Garlick currently holds no securities in the company upon his appointment. The disclosure is part of regulatory requirements under listing rule 3.19A.1.

