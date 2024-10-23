Ironbark Zinc Ltd Schedules Annual General Meeting

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders will review the company’s financial performance and vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report. Investors are encouraged to participate by lodging their proxy forms.

