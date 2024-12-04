Ironbark Zinc Ltd Plans Strategic Options Issuance

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd has announced the proposed issuance of 4.56 million unlisted options, with half exercisable at $0.30 expiring in 18 months, and the remaining at $0.60 expiring in 36 months. This strategic move is set to potentially enhance their financial flexibility and market position, appealing to investors keen on growth opportunities in the zinc sector.

