Ironbark Zinc Ltd Plans New Share Issue

Ironbark Zinc Ltd has announced plans to issue up to 3.5 million new fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issue date set for December 19, 2024. This move is expected to raise capital for the company and could impact its stock value, attracting interest from investors looking for opportunities in the zinc market.

