Ironbark Zinc Ltd Announces Security Consolidation

November 15, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd has announced a security consolidation, affecting its ordinary shares and several options. This reorganization aims to streamline the company’s share structure, with trading on a deferred settlement basis set to commence on December 20, 2024. The record date for the consolidation is December 23, 2024, and new securities are expected to be issued by January 2, 2025.

