Ironbark Zinc Ltd Announces Security Consolidation

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd has announced a security consolidation, affecting its ordinary shares and several options. This reorganization aims to streamline the company’s share structure, with trading on a deferred settlement basis set to commence on December 20, 2024. The record date for the consolidation is December 23, 2024, and new securities are expected to be issued by January 2, 2025.

For further insights into AU:IBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.