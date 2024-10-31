Ironbark Zinc Ltd Announces New Securities Issue

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 50 million ordinary shares and nearly 33.3 million unlisted options, with exercise prices set at $0.30 and $0.40, expiring in 18 and 36 months respectively. This move signals Ironbark’s strategic efforts to raise capital and potentially boost its market position. The proposed issue is set to take place on December 19, 2024.

