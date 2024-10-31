News & Insights

Stocks

Ironbark Zinc Ltd Announces New Securities Issue

October 31, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 50 million ordinary shares and nearly 33.3 million unlisted options, with exercise prices set at $0.30 and $0.40, expiring in 18 and 36 months respectively. This move signals Ironbark’s strategic efforts to raise capital and potentially boost its market position. The proposed issue is set to take place on December 19, 2024.

For further insights into AU:IBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.